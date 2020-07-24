Advertisement

Turning hot again this weekend

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NICE START TO THE WEEKEND... But it will become hotter and more humid as we head through the next 2 days. Lots of sunshine on Saturday as the humidity begins to increase. Sunday will become quite hot and humid with partly sunny skies. We have a good chance to get some showers and a thunderstorm Sunday night (especially after midnight) and Monday. After a cool front moves through, it looks like several days of dry and more comfortable weather is coming our way...

Tonight: Some clouds early, then becoming clear and comfortable. Low: 63, Wind: Becoming Calm

Saturday: Lots of sunshine, warm and more humid. High: 88, Heat Index: 92, Wind: S 6-12

Saturday night: Mostly clear and more muggy. Low: 70

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance for an evening t’storm. High: 92, Heat Index: 97-100

