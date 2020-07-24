Temperatures rising into the weekend

TODAY:

Not too humid for the final day of the workweek. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s. A moderate swim risk in effect for La Porte County beaches with very light winds.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the low 60s. Another great evening to leave the windows open. Dry conditions with mainly clear skies.

THIS WEEKEND--

SATURDAY: Highs in the upper 80s. Becoming a bit more humid. Dry & sunny.

SUNDAY: Highs in the low 90s. A heat index in the upper 90s! Partly cloudy.

