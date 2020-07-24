St. Joseph County FACT team investigating possible hit-and-run
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a possible hit-and-run on the city’s northwest side.
It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday near Lincoln Way West and Terrace Ave.
Dispatchers tell us the the call was originally for a car hitting a pedestrian.
