South Bend gives away 1,000 masks

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Another mask giveaway in Michiana to help keep people safe.

This giveaway happened at the Martin Luther King Jr. rec center on South Bend’s west side.

Around 1,000 masks were available for pick up until 4 p.m. today.

This was an effort with the City of South Bend, along with the group Stand Against Violence Everyday.

Hand sanitizer was also available on a first-come first-serve basis.

This event was all about promoting safety and helping the community.

“Like some people don’t have stuff, so we just be nice and give them stuff because we got stuff so let them have stuff too,” said volunteer Kemiya Green.

“Right now we’re in the middle of the coronavirus and people don’t have masks and the essentials to take care of themselves properly. The hand sanitizer the masks are the most important thing and we feel if we can promote it people can be conscious of wearing a mask and staying safe,” said Isaac Hunt, Director of Gun Violence Intervention.

If you missed today’s giveaway stay with us right here on 16 News Now as we’ll keep you updated on when and where you can grab a free face covering.

