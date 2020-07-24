South Bend Community School Corporation holding virtual high school graduation ceremonies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation will be holding five high school graduation ceremonies this weekend, beginning with John Adams High School on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

You can watch this and the other ceremonies live. Just open this link at the start time and click on the LIVE video.

Below is the schedule for all five ceremonies:

John Adams High School - Friday, July 24, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:45 p.m.)

Washington High School - Saturday, July 25, 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. (doors open at 8:30 a.m.)

Clay High School - Saturday, July 25, 12:00 p.m.- 1:30 p.m. (doors open at 11:30)

RISE UP Academy - Saturday, July 25, 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. (doors open at 2:00 p.m.)

Riley High School - Saturday, July 25, 5:00 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 4:30 p.m.)

