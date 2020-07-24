Advertisement

Portland standoff with US agents ongoing after mayor gassed

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is tear gassed in an early morning protest. (Source: CNN)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The tense, ongoing standoff between U.S. government agents and protesters in Portland, Oregon has extended into yet another day after the city’s mayor was tear-gassed outside a federal courthouse during a raucous demonstration.

Mayor Ted Wheeler and hundreds of others on Wednesday night objected to the presence of federal police sent by President Donald Trump, who called the demonstrators agitators and anarchists. '

Wheeler was mostly jeered as he tried to rally demonstrators who have clashed nightly with federal agents.

But he drew applause when he shouted “Black Lives Matter” and pumped his fist in the air.

Agents gassed Wheeler as protesters lit a fire outside a courthouse.

