ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash this morning.

It happened just before 6:45 on County Road Three, just north of County Road Two.

Police say 44-year-old Jonathan Towne left the road and hit a tree.

Towne was pronounced dead on scene.

The Elkhart County Crash Investigative Team is looking into the cause.

