Mishawaka High School commencement tonight

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka High School commencement will take place tonight in person.

Guests are asked to wear masks and stay six feet away from others, including students, according to the Mishawaka Network.

Remarks by Superintendent Wayne Barker will begin at 5:30 p.m.

For those who cannot attend, a live stream will begin at 5 p.m. on the Mishawaka Network YouTube page.

