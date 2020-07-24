Advertisement

Michigan newspaper chain will stop publishing mug shots

The waterfall in the Sculpture Park at the Frederik Meijer Gardens &amp;amp; Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids Township, Michigan
The waterfall in the Sculpture Park at the Frederik Meijer Gardens &amp;amp; Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids Township, Michigan (WJRT)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — A chain of eight Michigan newspapers will stop publishing mug shots of people charged with crimes as it seeks to break negative judgments, especially in cases involving minorities.

John Hiner is vice president of content at MLive Media Group.

Hiner says the photos imply guilt long before trial and are indefinitely attached to news stories on the internet, no matter the outcome of a case.

Mug shots are jail photos of people charged with crimes.

Hiner says the “reflexive use of mug shots” does more to foster negative perceptions rather than inform readers.

MLive publishes The Grand Rapids Press as well as other Michigan newspapers.

It also runs MLive.com.

