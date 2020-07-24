Man arrested in connection to January shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is arrested in connection to a January shooting in Michigan City that injured two people.

Authorities arrested 35-year-old Darryl Fields Junior at his residence in the 200 block of Detroit Street.

The shooting took place back on Jan. 12 near the intersection of De Wolfe Street and Franklin Street.

He faces several charges including attempted murder, criminal recklessness, and more.

