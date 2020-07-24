Local police discuss enforcing mask mandate

Ind. (WNDU) - As Indiana prepares for a statewide face mask mandate starting Friday, many are wondering if local authorities will enforce it.

In a release sent to us by the Elkhart Police Department it says it will look at violations of the mask law on a case-by-case basis, and as emphasized by Governor Holcomb, will continue to prioritize education over enforcement.

It also says its officers will be leading by example, and wear masks to protect the public and themselves.

Meanwhile, the Warsaw Police Department also sent us a release.

It says any call or complaint received regarding businesses not requiring customers to wear a mask should be directed to the state or county health department.

Since this is a non-criminal offense, please do not call central dispatch as no law enforcement agency within Kosciusko County will respond solely to a call for persons failing, or refusing, to wear a mask.

However, officers will respond to any disturbances that develop.

