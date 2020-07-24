LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 6.

Officers responded to a call about a head-on collision around 11:50 a.m., and went to the 8200 block of U.S. Highway 6.

The crash happened between a pick-up truck and a passenger vehicle.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was deceased when officers arrived. A two-year-old was found in a carseat in the back seat. The child had minor injuries.

The exact cause of the crash has not been finalized.

The driver of the pickup-truck was flown to a local hospital due to injuries from the crash.

The child was also transported to the hospital via ambulance.

The LaPorte County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team (F.A.C.T) was activated and assumed control of the scene and investigation, according to officials.

The investigation is currently open.

