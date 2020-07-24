Advertisement

Indianapolis high school dropping `Rebels’ nickname, mascot

(WOWT)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Catholic high school in Indianapolis is dropping its “Rebels” nickname, citing the “negative connotations” tied to the name that’s often associated with the Confederacy.

Roncalli High School’s interim president said in a video released Wednesday on social media that a task force would be convened to choose a new nickname and mascot.

That video did not elaborate on the “negative connotations” the school wants to distance itself from.

But The Indianapolis Star reports that Confederate imagery, including a Confederate general character used on the cover of some school yearbooks, was eventually connected to the Roncalli Rebels.

The school banned that imagery in the 1990s.

