Advertisement

Indiana State Budget Closet reveals grim outlook

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A recent look at Indiana's state budget reveals a troubling outlook after a dramatic loss in revenue due to the pandemic.

Indiana joins 45 other states facing significant revenue shortfalls, totaling a $1.4 billion loss for the Hoosier state.

Revenues in the state fell 8% below the forecast for the 2020 fiscal year, totaling $1.4 billion. The reason for this shortage includes a delay in collecting income taxes and less sales tax. Unlike the federal government, the state government has to balance its budget, meaning cuts could be on the way.

Larry DeBoer, an Economics Professor at Purdue University says when revenue falls short, state governments have to spend less. “That means businesses that have contracts with the state don’t get their full money or their contract renewed, or don’t produce as many goods,” DeBoer said. “K-12 education is 40% of the state budget so that means if it gets cut, fewer teachers or the raises they might have gotten.”

Here in Michiana-- local governments face a domino effect of these fiscal challenges, meaning budget cuts could be coming to schools, police and fire departments, libraries, and much more.

Jeff Rae, President and CEO of the South Bend Regional Chamber says almost every revenue bucket has been impacted by the pandemic.

“It’s created significant budget challenges for all localities,” Rae said. “If you think about St Joseph County, we also just implemented property tax caps. Every other county in Indiana implemented that a decade ago so we had about a decade to get ready for that. Local governments are already feeling the squeeze from property tax caps, now we’ll feel the squeeze from having less revenue available from COVID-19.”

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Goshen teen victim of possible hate crime

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The family is offering a $1,500 reward for information that solves the case.

News

LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash

Updated: 20 minutes ago
The crash happened between a pick-up truck and a passenger vehicle.

AP

Indiana governor drops mask violator penalty after criticism

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The state attorney general had issued a non-binding opinion that only the Legislature could make violations a criminal office.

Michigan

Family and friends continue to search for missing Sawyer, MI man

Updated: 46 minutes ago
It's been nearly four days since family, friends, and law enforcement started looking for Tomas Sexton.

Latest News

Coronavirus

As Indiana coronavirus cases rise, some states are deeming it a “hot spot”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Smedley
According to data from NBC News and health officials, over the last two weeks, Indiana has seen as 73% increase in positive cases.

News

As Indiana coronavirus cases rise, some states are deeming it a “hot spot”

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to data from NBC News and health officials, over the last two weeks, Indiana has seen as 73% increase in positive cases.

News

Claypool man facing child molestation charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Claypool man is facing charges after two children told police he inappropriately touched them on several occasions.

Forecast

Turning hot again this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
NICE START TO THE WEEKEND... But it will become hotter and more humid as we head through the next 2 days. Lots of sunshine on Saturday as the humidity begins to increase. Sunday will become quite hot and humid with partly sunny skies. We have a good chance to get some showers and a thunderstorm Sunday night (especially after midnight) and Monday. After a cool front moves through, it looks like several days of dry and more comfortable weather is coming our way...

News

Local police discuss enforcing mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
As Indiana prepares for a statewide face mask mandate starting Friday, many are wondering if local authorities will enforce it.

News

None injured in South Bend house fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
It started in the back side of the house, but it was quickly extinguished.