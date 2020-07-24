Indiana State Budget Closet reveals grim outlook

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A recent look at Indiana's state budget reveals a troubling outlook after a dramatic loss in revenue due to the pandemic.

Indiana joins 45 other states facing significant revenue shortfalls, totaling a $1.4 billion loss for the Hoosier state.

Revenues in the state fell 8% below the forecast for the 2020 fiscal year, totaling $1.4 billion. The reason for this shortage includes a delay in collecting income taxes and less sales tax. Unlike the federal government, the state government has to balance its budget, meaning cuts could be on the way.

Larry DeBoer, an Economics Professor at Purdue University says when revenue falls short, state governments have to spend less. “That means businesses that have contracts with the state don’t get their full money or their contract renewed, or don’t produce as many goods,” DeBoer said. “K-12 education is 40% of the state budget so that means if it gets cut, fewer teachers or the raises they might have gotten.”

Here in Michiana-- local governments face a domino effect of these fiscal challenges, meaning budget cuts could be coming to schools, police and fire departments, libraries, and much more.

Jeff Rae, President and CEO of the South Bend Regional Chamber says almost every revenue bucket has been impacted by the pandemic.

“It’s created significant budget challenges for all localities,” Rae said. “If you think about St Joseph County, we also just implemented property tax caps. Every other county in Indiana implemented that a decade ago so we had about a decade to get ready for that. Local governments are already feeling the squeeze from property tax caps, now we’ll feel the squeeze from having less revenue available from COVID-19.”

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.