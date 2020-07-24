Indiana tops 1,000 in new daily virus cases for 1st time

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s number of new confirmed coronavirus infections has topped 1,000 for the first time.

Figures released Friday by the state health department show those 1,011 COVID-19 cases represent about 8% of all people testing positive for the virus among new tests recorded by the agency.

The health department recorded four more deaths of people with COVID-19 infections, raising the state’s coronavirus death toll to 2,884 since mid-March.

Gov. Eric Holcomb pointed to the renewed growth in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations in announcing a statewide face mask mandate starting Monday.

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 4 more coronavirus deaths and 1,011 new cases on Friday.

It's the first time the state is reporting more than 1,000 positive cases in one day.

At least 2,687 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 60,598 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 954 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 763 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 734 new cases were reported.

Monday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 658 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 927 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 855 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 2,716 cases and 88 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,244 cases and 70 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 736 cases and 29 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 731 cases and 9 deaths.

Marshall County has had 695 cases and 18 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 511 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 143 cases and 4 deaths.

Fulton County has had 105 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 69 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.