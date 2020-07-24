Indiana governor drops mask violator penalty after criticism

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor dropped a planned criminal penalty from the statewide face mask mandate that he signed Friday after objections from some law enforcement officials and conservative legislators.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb had said Wednesday in announcing the mask requirement that violators could face a misdemeanor charge, while stating that the “mask police will not be patrolling Hoosier streets.”

The state attorney general had issued a non-binding opinion that only the Legislature could make violations a criminal office.

The Republican leader of the state Senate’s leader praised Holcomb’s decision to drop the possible misdemeanor offense.

