Advertisement

Goshen teen victim of possible hate crime

Possible hate crime in Goshen after truck set on fire
Possible hate crime in Goshen after truck set on fire
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Was a Goshen teenager the victim of a hate crime?

His relatives are convinced that's the case, and they're offering a $1,500 reward for information that cracks the case.

What we know for sure: The teen’s truck was parked outside his home just before 2:00 Sunday morning when the fire department was called to the scene.

As soon as family members heard a "pop" this picture was snapped.

Photos from the day after show the fire started in the truck’s cab, in the back they show the mower the teen used for his lawn service.

Buy they don't show what the family believes was the motivation behind the blaze

“He has an American flag and a Trump flag in the back of his truck. He’s a trump fan,” said Donald Butler, the teen’s grandfather.

The flag had drawn some verbal jeers in the past on the internet.

The family found what it believes is verbal evidence that the fire was an extension of past interactions.

“It says, ‘it was me, me and my BF and Goshen wilding set a racist MF truck on fire,” said Roseanna Butler, the teen’s grandmother.

Officials who looked into the allegations failed to find evidence to support or rule them out.

 “We are ruling it as undetermined which means we don’t have an exact cause at this time we cannot rule out any accidental causes, and we also can’t rule out anything that would have been incendiary or on purpose” said Goshen Fire Department investigator Scott Thomas.

While Thomas says he doesn't believe the community has anything to fear…

“It devastated that family the whole family they had to stand there and watch that truck burn. They feel very unsafe they can’t sleep you know they’re up all hours of the night,” said Roseanna Butler.

The family is offering a $1,500 reward for information that solves the case.

“The one or ones that did it they’re the cowards they’re the racists,” said Donald Butler.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The crash happened between a pick-up truck and a passenger vehicle.

News

Indiana State Budget Closet reveals grim outlook

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
A recent look at Indiana's state budget reveals a troubling outlook after a dramatic loss in revenue due to the pandemic.

AP

Indiana governor drops mask violator penalty after criticism

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The state attorney general had issued a non-binding opinion that only the Legislature could make violations a criminal office.

Michigan

Family and friends continue to search for missing Sawyer, MI man

Updated: 46 minutes ago
It's been nearly four days since family, friends, and law enforcement started looking for Tomas Sexton.

Latest News

Coronavirus

As Indiana coronavirus cases rise, some states are deeming it a “hot spot”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Smedley
According to data from NBC News and health officials, over the last two weeks, Indiana has seen as 73% increase in positive cases.

News

As Indiana coronavirus cases rise, some states are deeming it a “hot spot”

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to data from NBC News and health officials, over the last two weeks, Indiana has seen as 73% increase in positive cases.

News

Claypool man facing child molestation charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Claypool man is facing charges after two children told police he inappropriately touched them on several occasions.

Forecast

Turning hot again this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
NICE START TO THE WEEKEND... But it will become hotter and more humid as we head through the next 2 days. Lots of sunshine on Saturday as the humidity begins to increase. Sunday will become quite hot and humid with partly sunny skies. We have a good chance to get some showers and a thunderstorm Sunday night (especially after midnight) and Monday. After a cool front moves through, it looks like several days of dry and more comfortable weather is coming our way...

News

Local police discuss enforcing mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
As Indiana prepares for a statewide face mask mandate starting Friday, many are wondering if local authorities will enforce it.

News

None injured in South Bend house fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
It started in the back side of the house, but it was quickly extinguished.