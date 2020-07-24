Goshen teen victim of possible hate crime

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Was a Goshen teenager the victim of a hate crime?

His relatives are convinced that's the case, and they're offering a $1,500 reward for information that cracks the case.

What we know for sure: The teen’s truck was parked outside his home just before 2:00 Sunday morning when the fire department was called to the scene.

As soon as family members heard a "pop" this picture was snapped.

Photos from the day after show the fire started in the truck’s cab, in the back they show the mower the teen used for his lawn service.

Buy they don't show what the family believes was the motivation behind the blaze

“He has an American flag and a Trump flag in the back of his truck. He’s a trump fan,” said Donald Butler, the teen’s grandfather.

The flag had drawn some verbal jeers in the past on the internet.

The family found what it believes is verbal evidence that the fire was an extension of past interactions.

“It says, ‘it was me, me and my BF and Goshen wilding set a racist MF truck on fire,” said Roseanna Butler, the teen’s grandmother.

Officials who looked into the allegations failed to find evidence to support or rule them out.

“We are ruling it as undetermined which means we don’t have an exact cause at this time we cannot rule out any accidental causes, and we also can’t rule out anything that would have been incendiary or on purpose” said Goshen Fire Department investigator Scott Thomas.

While Thomas says he doesn't believe the community has anything to fear…

“It devastated that family the whole family they had to stand there and watch that truck burn. They feel very unsafe they can’t sleep you know they’re up all hours of the night,” said Roseanna Butler.

The family is offering a $1,500 reward for information that solves the case.

“The one or ones that did it they’re the cowards they’re the racists,” said Donald Butler.

