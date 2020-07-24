Fridays by the Fountain continues with Hey Annie

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People were in Downtown South Bend enjoying the nice weather and good tunes at Fridays by the Fountain.

The summertime concert series continued today with the band "Hey Annie" playing outside the Morris Performing Arts Center.

Different local bands take the stage each Friday at lunchtime as part of the free event, and food trucks are lined up for concertgoers to grab a bite to eat.

The venue is big enough for people to space out with the plaza seating or their own lawn chairs.

“Especially in these times of the pandemic, it’s nice to hear some uplifting music, and you can still social distance and enjoy it. Live music is the best,” said Mary Esmay.

