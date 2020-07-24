Family and friends continue to search for missing Sawyer, MI man

SAWYER, Mich. (WNDU) - Chikaming Township Police are searching for a 29-year-old man who was last seen walking his rottweiler in Shorewood Hills.

It's been nearly four days since family, friends, and law enforcement started looking for Tomas Sexton.

Now they have reason to believe he might be in New Buffalo.

This is where family says Thomas went missing Monday night while walking his dog.

They say he was headed from one family home to another closer to the lake.

Now more than 60 friends and family members are pitching in to help.

“We have people going to rest stops, truck stops, any lead. The locals, the locals in towns surrounding, people that are willing to help,” said Casey Sexton, Thomas’ brother and search organizer.

Search parties found Thomas' shoes, his dog, and the dog's leash, all in different parts of Shorewood Hills, but few other signs of Thomas.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting with the search.

“We had the heatseeking drone up most of the day where the missing person was last located. We additionally got permission from the Cass County Sheriff’s Department through the undersheriff to bring a Cass County deputy over here with a bloodhound. The bloodhound went through the woods of Shorewood Hills and conducted the search there,” said Chikaming Township Police Chief Todd Taylor.

Search parties are extending their search in hopes of finding more clues.

“We’ve always got one home team here still looking because there have been some things found here, so it’s important to stay on that trail. We also want to reach out to other areas like New Buffalo and other outside areas in case he’s wondered outside of Shorewood,” said Joe Podlasek, Thomas’ uncle.

Thomas is described as a six foot two, Native American-White male with dark hair and scruffy facial hair.

Family says he might have a head injury but should be approachable.

They ask anyone to call right away if he's spotted.

“My brother was for the people. He was dedicated to being there for people and bringing them together and informing in a good way,” said Casey Sexton.

Now Casey and the rest of his family want to be there to find Thomas.

Again, if you see Thomas, you're asked to reach out the Chikaming police department or to the family.

You can reach Casey at 310-883-5380.

