Community comes together to support boy with cancer

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LaGrange, Ind. (WNDU) -

Hundreds of people came together Thursday to support a LaGrange County boy battling cancer.

Jayden White is a sixth grader at Lakeland Intermediate School.

He has been battling cancer for three years.

People participated in a drive-by parade to let White know they are thinking of him.

“Oh, he is amazing. There is no one like Jayden White. He is happy, go lucky. He will go up to anybody and give them a hug. He talks to everybody and is just such a friendly person,” said teacher Holly Elwood.

According to friends and family, doctors do not have much hope this time around, but they are praying for a miracle.

“We’re hopeful for that miracle,” Elwood said.

Cars, horses, fire trucks, police cars and school buses lined up at Lakeland Intermediate School and then headed to the courthouse to meet White for the parade.

“I knew I was going to go on a firetruck, and I knew there was going to be a parade, but I didn’t think it would be literally everyone, including my family,” White said.

Family, friends and ordinary strangers said they hope this cheers White up, and gives him strength to keep fighting.

