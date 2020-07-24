Claypool man facing child molestation charges

CLAYPOOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A Claypool man is facing charges after two children told police he inappropriately touched them on several occasions.

According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union, 34-year-old Jason Holloway was booked into the Kosciusko County Jail on Sunday.

Two children told police Holloway had touched them under their clothes after rubbing their stomachs.

According to court documents, he admitted it.

He’s facing two level four felony charges.

