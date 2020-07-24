Berrien County nonprofits join forces for fundraiser

THREE OAKS, Mich. (WNDU) - Ten nonprofit art organizations in Berrien County are joining forces to survive these tough times during the pandemic.

The organizations are hosting a virtual fundraiser called 'Ten Organizations, One Challenge'.

People can participate in an online auction. Items up for bid include take-home art kits, workshops and gift cards to local businesses.

The challenge is to raise $75,000 and a donor will then match the money raised.

The organizations say they have lost most of their incoming revenue due to the pandemic, and they're hoping the fundraiser will raise much needed funds.

"Any community can do what we've done, get the arts organizations together," said Larry Nielsen of Twin City Players. "The arts are such a major aspect to the quality of life in every community."

The online auction ends July 31st. For more information, click here.

The ten participating organizations are:

-The Acorn

-ARS Gallery, Arts and Culture Center

-Children's Music Workshop

-The Citadel Dance and Music Center

-The GhostLight Theatre

-Krasl Art Center

-Performing Arts Workshops

-Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra

-Twin City Players

-Water Street Glassworks