AP sources: ACC, Notre Dame eye 2020 football membership

The Atlantic Coast Conference and Notre Dame are considering whether the Fighting Irish will give up their treasured football independence for the 2020 season play as a member of the league.

Two people involved in the ACC’s discussions about scheduling for the upcoming season told The Associated Press on Friday the ACC is looking at an 11-game schedule that would include 10 conference games and start Sept. 12.

Notre Dame would play a full 10-game ACC schedule, the people said.

But whether those games would count in the standings and the Irish would be eligible to participate in the ACC championship game -- and be eligible for the conference’s guaranteed spot in the Orange Bowl -- is still to be determined.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)