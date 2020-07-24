Advertisement

AP sources: ACC, Notre Dame eye 2020 football membership

(WNDU)
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The Atlantic Coast Conference and Notre Dame are considering whether the Fighting Irish will give up their treasured football independence for the 2020 season play as a member of the league.

Two people involved in the ACC’s discussions about scheduling for the upcoming season told The Associated Press on Friday the ACC is looking at an 11-game schedule that would include 10 conference games and start Sept. 12.

Notre Dame would play a full 10-game ACC schedule, the people said.

But whether those games would count in the standings and the Irish would be eligible to participate in the ACC championship game -- and be eligible for the conference’s guaranteed spot in the Orange Bowl -- is still to be determined. 

