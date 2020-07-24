1 person dead after 3-vehicle crash in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 3-vehicle crash left one dead Friday afternoon in LaPorte County.

It happened right before noon on U.S. 6, between S. County Road 875 E. and S. County Road 750 E.

The crash involved a Dodge pickup truck headed east bound, and a Toyota RAV4 and tractor trailer that were both headed westbound when the vehicles collided.

Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene, one person was airlifted to Memorial Hospital and a juvenile was also transported to the hospital.

There were multiple agencies on scene throughout the afternoon.

Traffic was blocked in both directions as of 2:30 p.m. as crews cleared the scene.

LaPorte County FACT is in charge of the ongoing investigation.

16 News Now will keep you updated on any new information we receive.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.