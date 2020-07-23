Advertisement

US Mint: ‘We need your help’ by using exact change when making purchases

By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The U.S. Mint is asking for the public to make purchases using exact change.

The federal coin manufacturer is making the request because the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply of pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters.

“In normal circumstances, retail transactions and coin recyclers return a significant amount of coins to circulation on a daily basis,” a statement from the mint said.

“However, precautions taken to slow the spread of the virus have resulted in reduced retail sales activity and significantly decreased deposits from third-party coin processors, resulting in increased orders for newly minted coins produced by the United States Mint.”

The agency warns if people don’t start using exact change, businesses may not be able to accept cash payments. People with coins are also encouraged to deposit them, exchange them at financial institutions or go to a redemption kiosk.

The mint is on track to produce 1.65 billion coins per month for the remainder of the year compared to the 1 billion average coins per month produced in 2019.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Hanna to reach Texas coast Saturday

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hanna is forecast to reach the Texas coast over the weekend, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

National

Police blocked from arresting observers in Portland protests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
A federal judge specifically blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at the ongoing Portland, Oregon, protests.

National

China tells US to close consulate in Chengdu in growing spat

Updated: 2 hours ago
China has ordered the United States to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu in an increasingly rancorous diplomatic conflict.

National Politics

Portland’s mayor tear-gassed by US agents as protest rages

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
The mayor of Portland, Oregon was tear-gassed by U.S. government agents late Wednesday as he stood outside a federal courthouse during another night of protests against the presence of the agents dispatched by President Donald Trump to quell the city’s ongoing unrest.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Hanna forms; Gonzalo strength remains steady

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AUDREY McAVOY
Two tropical storms that broke records for being the earliest named Atlantic storms of their respective place in the alphabet have triggered watches and warnings both in the Caribbean and along the southern coast of the continental United States.

Crime

Man arrested in connection to January shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
A man is arrested in connection to a January shooting in Michigan City that injured two people.

News

Community comes together to support boy with cancer

Updated: 3 hours ago
Community comes together to support boy with cancer

Indiana

Washington Park closure extended in Michigan City

Updated: 4 hours ago
The mayor of Michigan City is extending the closure of Washington Park.

National

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National

Over 4 million COVID cases: America's 15-day surge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The COVID flare-up in Florida triggering President Trump to cancel the RNC in Jacksonville as cases surge past 4 million America.