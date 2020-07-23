UP Mall hosting fair food drive-in

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are craving fair food, you're in luck.

There is a fair food drive-in happening right now at University Park Mall.

Vendors are serving some crowd favorites like elephant ears, corn dogs and cotton candy.

If you plan to come on out, people are asked to follow distancing guidelines.

“I was bummed for the fair because it was cancelled, but we came here to get food and I wanted to get an elephant year,” said Aaliyah Savoski who attended the fair.

You can enjoy fair food at University Park Mall until July 26.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.