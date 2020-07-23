Tools for Schools: Elkhart Education Foundation in need of supplies

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - As the start of the school year quickly approaches, teachers need your help now more than ever.

The Elkhart School Supply Store provides necessary supplies for Elkhart teachers at absolutely no cost.

But the store needs donations for the upcoming school year.

The Elkhart Education Foundation is asking businesses and churches to put school bus collection boxes in their buildings throughout the month of August.

At the end of the month, the items will be collected and given to teachers in need.

"We need as many markers, crayons, pencils, notebooks, those types of things as possible," said Ashley Boling Molyneaux, executive director. "But we also need those COVID precaution type things. The hand sanitizer, Lysol wipes, and student size masks."

For more information on how you can donate to the Schoolhouse Supply Store or host a school bus collection box, click here.