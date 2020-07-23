Advertisement

Taylor Swift set to drop 8th studio album

In a surprise announcement, Taylor Swift posted on Twitter that her eighth studio album, "Folklore," would be dropping at midnight.
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(WMBF) - Swifties, get ready!

A new Taylor Swift album will be released tonight at midnight.

In a tweet this morning Swift said she “poured all of my whims, dreams, fears and musings” into this new album entitled “folklore.”

This will be Swift’s eighth released studio album.

It comes as a bit of a surprise. Swift had not made any previous announcements or mentions of an upcoming album release.

“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world,” Swift said.

Within one hour of her announcement on Twitter the post had more than 154,000 comments and retweets.

