South Bend police investigating shooting
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police officers are currently investigating a shooting.
The shooting happened in the area of Linden Avenue and O’Brien Street around 9:45 this evening.
One person was injured and taken to the hospital. They are currently in critical but stable condition.
The shooting Response Team is investigating.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it is available.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.