Advertisement

Sen. Todd Young discusses new coronavirus relief package

By Megan Smedley
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Talks are still happening right now in the nation’s capital as senators are working with the White House reaching some critical agreements to help Americans during this pandemic.

The GOP-sponsored bill would provide $105 billion dollars in school funding and $16 billion dollars for coronavirus testing.

Senators are still working out details on unemployment benefits...and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has called for a second round of direct stimulus payments.

The House had passed the Democratic led Heroes Act back in May.

Indiana Senator Todd Young says he hopes there is another round of coronavirus aid.

“We’ll provide flexibility to state and local governments,” Sen. Young said. “But additional assistance to higher education both public and private to K-12 and to various other education establishments so that people can continue to acquire the skills to allow them to succeed even during amidst the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll make sure that our medical providers have the tools they need including testing moving forward to help staunch this horrible virus.”

The final draft of the bill has not been released but Democratic leaders say that based on what they’ve seen so far that the relief package falls very short.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

National

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National

Over 4 million COVID cases: America's 15-day surge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The COVID flare-up in Florida triggering President Trump to cancel the RNC in Jacksonville as cases surge past 4 million America.

National

New study: Hydroxychloroquine doesn’t help COVID patients

Updated: 8 hours ago
Hospital patients taking hydroxychloroquine fared no better than those who didn’t.

Latest News

National

US Mint: ‘We need your help’ by using exact change when making purchases

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
The U.S. Mint is asking for the public to make purchases using exact change.

National

U.S. Mint wants consumers to use exact change

Updated: 10 hours ago
|

National

Movie theaters implore studios: Release the blockbusters

Updated: 10 hours ago
A long time ago in a pre-COVID universe far, far away, blockbusters opened around the globe simultaneously or nearly so. In 1975, “Jaws” set the blueprint. Concentrate marketing. Open wide. Pack them in.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 7* more coronavirus deaths, 699 new cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
There have been at least 6,148 deaths and 75,947 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Coronavirus

‘Miracle’ patient leaves hospital after 128 days battling COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
A New York man who was hospitalized for about four months with COVID-19 is back home.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 17 more coronavirus deaths, 954 new cases

Updated: 14 hours ago
At least 2,683 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 59,602 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.