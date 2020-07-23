Sen. Todd Young discusses new coronavirus relief package

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Talks are still happening right now in the nation’s capital as senators are working with the White House reaching some critical agreements to help Americans during this pandemic.

The GOP-sponsored bill would provide $105 billion dollars in school funding and $16 billion dollars for coronavirus testing.

Senators are still working out details on unemployment benefits...and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has called for a second round of direct stimulus payments.

The House had passed the Democratic led Heroes Act back in May.

Indiana Senator Todd Young says he hopes there is another round of coronavirus aid.

“We’ll provide flexibility to state and local governments,” Sen. Young said. “But additional assistance to higher education both public and private to K-12 and to various other education establishments so that people can continue to acquire the skills to allow them to succeed even during amidst the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll make sure that our medical providers have the tools they need including testing moving forward to help staunch this horrible virus.”

The final draft of the bill has not been released but Democratic leaders say that based on what they’ve seen so far that the relief package falls very short.

