Sen. Todd Young discusses military funding

By Megan Smedley
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on the National Defense Authorization Act.

The House passed the bill on Tuesday by a 295-125 vote setting up funding for the military for the 2021 Fiscal Year.

The National Defense Authorization Act has been passed for 60 straight years.

A primarily bipartisan bill, it gives the military the authorization to perform its basic tasks.

This year's bill features late amendments regarding the Space Force and the U.S. Space Policy.

Indiana Senator Todd Young spoke to 16 News Now about making sure the country’s military is prepared.

“We invest in cutting edge technology that helps us not only grow our economy domestically but to stay out in front of other countries like the Chinese,” Sen. Young said. “This year we’ll be providing a three percent pay raise for our hardworking and brave troops and their families. Also voting on a Pacific deterrence initiative to try and ensure that we never have to go to war against the Chinese and we let the Chinese know that we’re prepared for the absolute worst so that the worst never happens.”

The White House has said that President Trump could veto the bill because it includes the Pentagon renaming military bases that had been named for Confederate military leaders.

