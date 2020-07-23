Advertisement

Protesters rally outside U.S. congressman’s home as $600 unemployment benefits near end

By Jack Springgate
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The most recent coronavirus relief legislation, the Heroes act is awaiting a vote in the Senate. At stake, $600 supplemental unemployment benefits in danger of expiring at the end of this month if the Heroes act is not passed.

U.S. Congressman Fred Upton voted no on the Heroes act, when it passed through the House in May.

Thursday, a group of protesters outside Upton’s home are hoping to change the congressman’s mind and convince him to support the passage of the bill.

Upton wasn't in his home here in St. Joseph Michigan. He's in Washington D.C. But that didn't stop activists from lining up on his sidewalk to voice their message and try to get the Heroes act passed.

Some families like that of student and activist Angel Banuelos rely on the supplemental unemployment dollars in the wake of COVID-19. Now Banuelos says he’s not sure if that aid will continue.

"The things that make me anxious is that we still need rent to be paid. I have two little sisters that are little--they don't work at all. And so the biggest thing is keeping the bills paid and keeping our families healthy," Banuelos said.

Upton voted to not pass the Heroes act through the House, but the activists say they still hope he can use his voice in Washington to help it get passed in the Senate.

“What I’m wanting him to do is be supportive of the Heroes act and then also do everything in his power to help Michigan residents to receive assistance,” Banuelos said.

16 News Now reached out to the congressman for reaction to the activists.

He said,”...our office has been working 24/7 to try and help folks across southwest Michigan get their unemployment checks still held up in the state’s backlog.

It’s clear many are still struggling to make ends meet. Just today 1.4 million Americans filed for unemployment, and Michigan’s unemployment rate remains north of 14 percent. Congress now needs to reach bipartisan consensus again on further help for workers and their families.”

16 News Now also reached out to U.S Senator from Indiana Todd Young (R) on where he stands with continuing supplemental unemployment benefits through the Heroes act.

”I’ve been hearing from northern Indiana manufacturers in particular about how this is having adverse effects on their operations. We need to create a system in my view that allows those workers to bring a portion of that unemployment assistance back into the workplace and then over a period of time we’ll see a phase-down in that plus-up,” Young said.

The Heroes act rests in the fate of the Senate. Even if it’s passed there, it will require a signature from President Donald Trump to become law.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus

President Trump on Russian bounties

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT
|
President Trump on Russian bounties

Coronavirus

Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT
|
By AAMER MADHANI and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
In Republican circles -- with the notable exception of the man who leads the party -- the debate about masks is over: It’s time to put one on.

Latest News

Indiana Races

Paycheck Protection Program coming to an end

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT
The program is credited by government officials for saving millions of jobs, with more than 4.8 million small business owners tapping into the funds, for more than $519 billion in loans.

Indiana Races

Indiana officially raises age to buy tobacco products to 21 on July 1st

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 8:31 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
Retailers are prohibited from selling cigarettes, e-liquids, and e-cigarettes to anyone under 21.

Indiana Races

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Indiana Races

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court has ordered the dismissal of the criminal case against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Indiana Races

Trump talks police reform, coronavirus and the election in one-on-one interview

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT
|
By Jacqueline Policastro
President Donald Trump spoke one-on-one with Gray Television's Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro Wednesday at the White House.

Indiana Races

Republicans choose Jacksonville for nomination 'celebration'

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT
|
By Ted Fioraliso
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel made the announcement Thursday night.