One person killed in Nappanee double shooting

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was killed in a double shooting near Nappenee.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening.

The call came in at 5:32 for the 29000 block of County Road 56, just east of the city.

According to the Elkhart County Homicide Unit, the shooting appears to be an accident. However, the unit is still conducting interviews.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

