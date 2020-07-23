Michigan reports 7* more coronavirus deaths, 699 new cases
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 7* more coronavirus deaths and 699 new cases on Thursday.
There have been at least 6,148 deaths and 75,947 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Wednesday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 523 new cases were reported.
Tuesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 573 new cases were reported. (This includes 4 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)
Monday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 489 new cases were reported.
Sunday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 483 new cases were reported.
Saturday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 678 new cases were reported.
Berrien County has had 63 deaths and 1,247 confirmed and probable cases.
Cass County has had 8 deaths and 247 confirmed and probable cases.
St. Joseph County has had 6 deaths and 473 confirmed and probable cases.
