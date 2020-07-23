Advertisement

Michigan reports 7* more coronavirus deaths, 699 new cases

There have been at least 6,148 deaths and 75,947 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been at least 6,148 deaths and 75,947 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 7* more coronavirus deaths and 699 new cases on Thursday.

There have been at least 6,148 deaths and 75,947 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 523 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 573 new cases were reported. (This includes 4 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Monday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 489 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 483 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 678 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 63 deaths and 1,247 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 8 deaths and 247 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 6 deaths and 473 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

LIVE: Trump speaks from White House

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
President Trump holds a coronavirus briefing from the White House.

National

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

Coronavirus

‘Miracle’ patient leaves hospital after 128 days battling COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
A New York man who was hospitalized for about four months with COVID-19 is back home.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 17 more coronavirus deaths, 954 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
At least 2,683 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 59,602 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Latest News

Coronavirus

American Airlines steps up face mask requirements

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
All customers must comply with the requirement from the time they enter their departure airport until they leave the airport at their destination.

Coronavirus

Antibodies may provide limited protection for those who recover from COVID-19, research suggests

Updated: 4 hours ago
After people are infected with the novel coronavirus, their natural immunity to the virus could decline sooner rather than later, new research suggests.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 immunity may not last

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
After people are infected with the novel coronavirus, their natural immunity to the virus could decline sooner rather than later, new research suggests.

National Politics

White House drops payroll tax cut from virus aid after GOP allies object; more stimulus checks expected

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
The White House has dropped a bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans unveil a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package on Thursday, ceding to opposition to the idea among top Senate allies.

Coronavirus

Postponed Tokyo Olympics hit 1-year-to-go mark -- again

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer
The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the 2020 Olympics and pushed back the opening to July 23, 2021.

Coronavirus

Indiana attorney general argues state mask mandate illegal

Updated: 5 hours ago
Indiana’s attorney general believes the governor has overstepped his authority in issuing a statewide face mask mandate and that only the Legislature can make violations a criminal offense.