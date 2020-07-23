Advertisement

Man missing out of Sawyer, MI

Thomas Bailey-Anthony Sexton is missing out of Sawyer, MI.
Thomas Bailey-Anthony Sexton is missing out of Sawyer, MI.(Chikaming Township Police Department)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SAWYER, Mich. (WNDU) - Officers still have not located a missing 29-year-old man out of Sawyer, Michigan.

Thomas Bailey-Anthony Sexton has been missing since July 20, out of an address in Shorewood Hills.

Thomas is a White/Native American male, six foot two inches, 185 pounds, with dark brown wavy hair. His hair is neck-shoulder length, and he has scruffy facial hair.

Officials say his stature is “lean.”

He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with a gray chest area that said “Nancy’s” and “High Risk” with brown shorts.

He also had on a white baseball hat.

Thomas was last seen in Shorewood Hills, located in Sawyer, MI, on July 20 at around 6:50PM, with his dog and a green/blue colored ukulele.

He was last seen walking his dog towards the Shorewood Hills Beach. The dog was recovered by a resident of Shorewood Hills.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts or circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Thomas Sexton, you are encouraged to call the Chikaming Township Police Department at: 1-866-630-7679 or 269-469-3245.

