Local waitress gives big tip to another waitress

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) -

A local waitress surprises a server at The Pub in Granger with a big tip.

Server Katie Taylor was out of work for three months, and recently came back.

Earlier this week, waitress Heather Hotrum randomly came to The Pub for dinner and surprised Taylor with $330.

“I was like, what’s happening and she was like, so we have been getting donations and we’ve just decided to bless you,” Taylor said.

“I just have a big heart to bless others and I was happy that I was able to find Katie,” Hotrum said.

“I was just in awe; just completely in shock...The first thing that came to mind was awesome. I get to buy new shoes for work...,” Taylor said.

Taylor plans to pay it forward and hopes you will too.

“Be the most understanding, the kindest, most generous person you can be because everyone is struggling; and if you are in the position to help others, don’t hesitate to do that,” Taylor said.

