La Lumiere School announces outdoor in-person classes for the fall semester

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -La Lumiere School in LaPorte County is inviting their boarding and day students back for in-person learning on August 17th.

16 News Now shows us what class might look like when students return.

Classes won't be confined by walls when La Lumiere welcomes students back to their 190-acre campus.

They're maximizing that space by bringing class outside.

La Lumiere Head of School Adam Kronk says they're constructing eleven outdoor wind-resistant tents and pavilions that will serve as their new classrooms.

He says this will make social distancing easier for everyone on campus.

"When you're outside, the chance of getting [COVID-19] is much lower. Yes, we can have people wear masks all day, but the other concept is if we can be outside and use this beautiful backdrop for all the discussion-based classes that almost all of our classes are anyway, that it would just make people more comfortable," Kronk said.

La Lumiere will require all students, teachers, and staff to start with a baseline coronavirus test once school starts.

The school community will also complete questionnaires and temperature checks to monitor symptoms throughout the semester.

Adam Kronk: If this set of roommates has all tested negative and they haven't gone anywhere else then you can loosen up a little bit of the protocol so they can kind of act almost like a family would.

Kronk says there's also a plan if the weather is too bad to hold class outside.

"If it is blowing rain sideways or super inclimate weather, we will just pivot to what you would do on a snow day, except now from last spring we're used to doing a remote learning day. We know how to do that," Kronk said.

Kronk says the school is prepared to host in-person learning through Thanksgiving break.

