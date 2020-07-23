Advertisement

La Lumiere School announces outdoor in-person classes for the fall semester

By Jack Springgate
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -La Lumiere School in LaPorte County is inviting their boarding and day students back for in-person learning on August 17th.

16 News Now shows us what class might look like when students return.

Classes won't be confined by walls when La Lumiere welcomes students back to their 190-acre campus.

They're maximizing that space by bringing class outside.

La Lumiere Head of School Adam Kronk says they're constructing eleven outdoor wind-resistant tents and pavilions that will serve as their new classrooms.

He says this will make social distancing easier for everyone on campus.

"When you're outside, the chance of getting [COVID-19] is much lower. Yes, we can have people wear masks all day, but the other concept is if we can be outside and use this beautiful backdrop for all the discussion-based classes that almost all of our classes are anyway, that it would just make people more comfortable," Kronk said.

La Lumiere will require all students, teachers, and staff to start with a baseline coronavirus test once school starts.

The school community will also complete questionnaires and temperature checks to monitor symptoms throughout the semester.

Adam Kronk: If this set of roommates has all tested negative and they haven't gone anywhere else then you can loosen up a little bit of the protocol so they can kind of act almost like a family would.

Kronk says there's also a plan if the weather is too bad to hold class outside.

"If it is blowing rain sideways or super inclimate weather, we will just pivot to what you would do on a snow day, except now from last spring we're used to doing a remote learning day. We know how to do that," Kronk said.

Kronk says the school is prepared to host in-person learning through Thanksgiving break.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Pre-teen searching for new family

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
The past few months have given us a good excuse to be outside. To take in the fresh air and enjoy nature. It’s what 12 year old Landon loves to do.

Parent's Playbook

GALLERY: South Bend schools reopening plan

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT

Parent's Playbook

Parent’s Playbook: Taking a look at Elkhart Community Schools’ plan for re-entry

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT
|
By Zach Horner
We’re taking a deep-dive into the plan in place for Elkhart Community Schools as they look to start the 2020-2021 school year on August 13th.

Homelessness

Community members urge city officials to turn vacant Salvation Army building into housing for homeless

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Community members are calling on the City of South Bend to turn it’s old Salvation Army building into permanent housing for the homeless.

Latest News

News

Wednesday’s Child: Teen wants to belong to a family

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Kids like 14-year-old Kambri, who just wants to belong to a new family and a new environment.

News

Food Bank of Northern Indiana hosting food distributions this week

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting a few food distributions Monday, July 6 through Friday, July 10.

Community

Benton Harbor Farmers Market set to open Wednesday

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Berrien County Health Department says the Benton Harbor Farmers Market will open for the season Wednesday.

Community

Food Bank of Northern Indiana hosting food distributions this week

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting a few food distributions Monday, June 29 through Thursday, July 2.

Community

Door-to-door mask giveaway held St. Joseph County

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT
|
By Carly Miller
A door-to-door mask giveaway in St. Joseph County was put on by the ladies of Sigma Gamma Rho sorority.

Community

Lakeshore businesses struggling through coronavirus impacts at start of summer

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
Most small businesses in Benton Harbor and St. Joseph will lose money during the off-season, making summer earnings a priority.