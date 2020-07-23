Indiana reports 17 more coronavirus deaths, 954 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 17 more coronavirus deaths and 954 new cases on Thursday.

At least 2,683 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 59,602 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 763 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 734 new cases were reported.

Monday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 658 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 927 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 855 new cases were reported.

Friday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 747 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 2,650 cases and 88 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,189 cases and 70 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 715 cases and 28 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 718 cases and 9 deaths.

Marshall County has had 686 cases and 18 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 507 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 142 cases and 4 deaths.

Fulton County has had 102 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 69 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.