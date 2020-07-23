Advertisement

Indiana reports 17 more coronavirus deaths, 954 new cases

At least 2,683 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 59,602 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.
At least 2,683 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 59,602 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.(IN.gov)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 17 more coronavirus deaths and 954 new cases on Thursday.

At least 2,683 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 59,602 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 763 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 734 new cases were reported.

Monday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 658 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 927 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 855 new cases were reported.

Friday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 747 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 2,650 cases and 88 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,189 cases and 70 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 715 cases and 28 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 718 cases and 9 deaths.

Marshall County has had 686 cases and 18 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 507 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 142 cases and 4 deaths.

Fulton County has had 102 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 69 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

LIVE: Trump speaks from White House

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
President Trump holds a coronavirus briefing from the White House.

National

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 7* more coronavirus deaths, 699 new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
There have been at least 6,148 deaths and 75,947 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Coronavirus

‘Miracle’ patient leaves hospital after 128 days battling COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
A New York man who was hospitalized for about four months with COVID-19 is back home.

Latest News

Coronavirus

American Airlines steps up face mask requirements

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
All customers must comply with the requirement from the time they enter their departure airport until they leave the airport at their destination.

Coronavirus

Antibodies may provide limited protection for those who recover from COVID-19, research suggests

Updated: 4 hours ago
After people are infected with the novel coronavirus, their natural immunity to the virus could decline sooner rather than later, new research suggests.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 immunity may not last

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
After people are infected with the novel coronavirus, their natural immunity to the virus could decline sooner rather than later, new research suggests.

National Politics

White House drops payroll tax cut from virus aid after GOP allies object; more stimulus checks expected

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
The White House has dropped a bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans unveil a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package on Thursday, ceding to opposition to the idea among top Senate allies.

Coronavirus

Postponed Tokyo Olympics hit 1-year-to-go mark -- again

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer
The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the 2020 Olympics and pushed back the opening to July 23, 2021.

Coronavirus

Indiana attorney general argues state mask mandate illegal

Updated: 5 hours ago
Indiana’s attorney general believes the governor has overstepped his authority in issuing a statewide face mask mandate and that only the Legislature can make violations a criminal offense.