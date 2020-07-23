Indiana attorney general argues state mask mandate illegal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s attorney general believes the governor has overstepped his authority in issuing a statewide face mask mandate and that only the Legislature can make violations a criminal offense.

Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill issued an advisory opinion Wednesday night, just hours after GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the mask order taking effect Monday to help slow the coronavirus spread.

The opinion does not block the governor’s action.

Hill is on his way out of office after failing to win the Republican nomination for reelection following allegations that he drunkenly groped four women.

