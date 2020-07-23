Advertisement

Hotter and more humid weekend

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MORE COMFORTABLE NEXT WEEK... We haven’t seen a prolonged period this summer where it was not at least fairly warm and humid...but that could change next week. After the next cold front on Monday, all long range models are showing several days of comfortable air, and it may last even beyond the 10 day forecast. In the mean time, it will still be pleasant tonight and into Friday. More heat and humidity will return over the weekend, especially on Sunday. We should then have a good chance for some showers and a thunderstorm Sunday night and Monday...

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and more comfortable. Low: 63, Wind: Becoming Calm

Friday: Lots of sunshine and pleasantly warm. High: 83, Wind: NE 3-8

Friday night: Clear and mild. Low: 63

Saturday: Mostly sunny and becoming warmer and more humid. High: 88

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Becoming less humid through your Thursday

Updated: 19 hours ago
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
A few isolated sprinkles possible, otherwise please & dry Thursday

More comfortable by morning

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
COUPLE UPS AND DOWNS... So far this summer has been a warm one, but the high heat and humidity seems to come in, and then not stick around long. And that's the case again this weekend, with the heat coming in, and then leaving again for most of next week. As for rain, not much of it overall. A few spots will get a brief shower this evening and perhaps Thursday. Mainly dry Thursday night through Sunday. Then we have a good chance to get some showers or storms Sunday night into Monday, and again next Tuesday...

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT

Few pop-up showers Wednesday afternoon with very muggy conditions

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
A very humid day with temperatures in the 80s and few afternoon thundershowers.

First Alert Weather Kimberly Newman WNDU 7-22-2020

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:30 AM EDT
Tracking a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.

Earthquake rattles Alaskan panhandle late Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Powerful earthquake rattles Alaska

Kimberly Newman WNDU Alaska Earthquake 7-22-2020

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:07 AM EDT
Alaskan earthquake causes several aftershocks late Tuesday

Another T’shower Likely Overnight

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
MORE SHOWERS/STORMS OVERNIGHT... Most of us should see at least some additional rain tonight, but the best chance for any heavier storms and heavier rain would be in our southern counties. Maybe a lingering chance for a thundershower Wednesday, but most of the rest of the week and the weekend will probably be dry. It will become comfortable again for Wednesday night and Thursday, and then the heat and humidity returns for the weekend. Chances for a storm early next week, then the heat backs off again...

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT