Hotter and more humid weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MORE COMFORTABLE NEXT WEEK... We haven’t seen a prolonged period this summer where it was not at least fairly warm and humid...but that could change next week. After the next cold front on Monday, all long range models are showing several days of comfortable air, and it may last even beyond the 10 day forecast. In the mean time, it will still be pleasant tonight and into Friday. More heat and humidity will return over the weekend, especially on Sunday. We should then have a good chance for some showers and a thunderstorm Sunday night and Monday...

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and more comfortable. Low: 63, Wind: Becoming Calm

Friday: Lots of sunshine and pleasantly warm. High: 83, Wind: NE 3-8

Friday night: Clear and mild. Low: 63

Saturday: Mostly sunny and becoming warmer and more humid. High: 88

