Former Fighting Irish stars Arike Ogunbowale and Marina Mabrey are thrilled to be teammates again in WNBA

The 2018 National Champions are teammates with the Dallas Wings
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WNDU) - Reunited and it feels so good.

“In college, we’d always be like we’re going to find our way back somehow,” Dallas Wings guard Marina Mabrey said. “We’ve got to get on the same team and win a WNBA Championship.”

Former Fighting Irish guards, national champions and best friends Arike Ogunbowale and Marina Mabrey are back playing together again in the WNBA for the Dallas Wings. Mabrey was traded from Los Angeles to Dallas this off-season and the sisterhood is back on.

“We lived together so we’re like sisters,” Ogunbowale said. “Argue like sisters, hang with each other like sisters. We are really close. I guess it’s just special in its own because we have a bond.”

The bond was still there even after not playing with each other for a full year.

“In our first practice, we had a couple of really good plays together and I was like, ‘Wow, we are right back. Here it is,‘” Mabrey said. “I am really excited for what’s to come for us in the pros.”

A year apart was enough. Ogunbowale and Mabrey hope they never stop playing with each other again.

“For the rest of our careers, hopefully we stay [in Dallas],” Ogunbowale said. “We are both on our rookie contracts so it’s going to be for at least three more years. I am excited about that.”

At least three more years together, and their goals are the exact same as it was at Notre Dame – they want to win it all.

“What do you think [our] mindset is,” Mabrey said. “Together, even at Notre Dame, we always had that mentality that whoever it is, it doesn’t matter. We are going to try and beat them by as many as we can. We had that instilled in us at Notre Dame.”

Ogunbowale, Mabrey and the Dallas Wings tip off their season this Sunday against the Atlanta Dream.

