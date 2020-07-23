Elkhart woman needs help sewing masks for students

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman is making sure students are prepared for the school year by sewing masks.

Kris Peterson started a challenge to sew 30,000 masks by the start of the school year in order to ensure that every student in the county gets one.

But she needs help to achieve this goal.

Peterson is asking for fabric donations that are 100 percent cotton, including bed sheets.

She also needs volunteers to help cut and sew the fabric for the masks.

Volunteers will receive instructions on how to make the masks, and a kit with the necessary fabric.

"I have a heart for the community and helping them in any way that I can with fiber, with fabric," said Peterson. "It's just something that I've been doing for at least the last 10 years as a ministry."

If you’re interested in helping sew masks for Elkhart County students, you can visit the Facebook page or call (574) 238-2065.