Elkhart leaders discuss mask mandates at town hall

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - During a virtual town hall meeting, leaders in Elkhart talked about the state-wide mandate and the importance is has on that community, in particular.

At tonight's meeting, city officials were going over the differences between the state-wide mandate and a public health order issued for the city of Elkhart.

These differences are especially important when it comes to residents or businesses not following either mandate, and what kind of punishment they could face.

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson says it's extremely important to understand why there's a mask mandate in the first place.

“We want to make sure we have a change to open up our economy, get our kids back to school, make sure that we have created a modified way of life, the best way we can do that is by wearing a mask,” said the mayor.

Right now, there’s 4,150 confirmed cases in Elkhart County.

