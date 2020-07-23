Advertisement

BREAKING: Death investigation underway after body found in Elkhart

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Elkhart are conducting a death investigation after a body was found near Beardsley Avenue and Oak Street, near Elkhart Brass manufacturing.

‪Around 6:20 a.m. Thursday morning, a passerby called police after seeing a person on the ground in a parking lot.

Officers arrived on scene and located a 43-year-old man lying in the drive to the parking lot. The man was later pronounced deceased.

There are no signs of foul play but per protocol, the Elkhart County Metro Homicide Unit is taking over the investigation.

There is no immediate threat to public safety, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2821, the Elkhart police tip line at 574-389-4777 or tips@elkhartpolice.org.

