Becoming less humid through your Thursday
Temperatures below average in the low 80s
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TODAY:
Pleasant weather this aftenroon after a slightly muggy start to the day. Highs reach the upper 70s, near 80, feeling comfortable.. Mostly sunny skies with dry conditions.
TONIGHT:
Lows drop into the low 60s. Great weather for leaving the windows open! A pleasant evening with dry conditions.
TOMORROW:
A slightly warmer day. Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the middle 80s. Rain-free. Not too humid.
