Becoming less humid through your Thursday

TODAY:

Pleasant weather this aftenroon after a slightly muggy start to the day. Highs reach the upper 70s, near 80, feeling comfortable.. Mostly sunny skies with dry conditions.

TONIGHT:

Lows drop into the low 60s. Great weather for leaving the windows open! A pleasant evening with dry conditions.

TOMORROW:

A slightly warmer day. Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the middle 80s. Rain-free. Not too humid.

