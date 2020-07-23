Advertisement

Becoming less humid through your Thursday

Temperatures below average in the low 80s
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TODAY:

Pleasant weather this aftenroon after a slightly muggy start to the day. Highs reach the upper 70s, near 80, feeling comfortable.. Mostly sunny skies with dry conditions.

TONIGHT:

Lows drop into the low 60s. Great weather for leaving the windows open! A pleasant evening with dry conditions.

TOMORROW:

A slightly warmer day. Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the middle 80s. Rain-free. Not too humid.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

