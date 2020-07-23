Advertisement

Another Mabrey in Michiana: Ryan Mabrey transfers to La Lumiere

Ryan is the youngest sibling in the Mabrey family
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA PORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - There will be a third Mabrey in Michiana this fall.

Ryan, the youngest Mabrey sibling, is transferring to La Lumiere and will join the Lakers nationally ranked basketball program.

His older sister, Dara, plays for the Notre Dame women’s basketball team, where his oldest sister, Michaela, is an assistant coach. Meanwhile, Marina is busy getting buckets in the WNBA.

Ryan will be a junior this year so he has two years of high school basketball with him.

Obviously, having his older sisters Michaela and Dara so close by is a plus, but Ryan is fired up for the competition he will get to face at La Lumiere.

“To go to a bigger school where I will get more experience and more exposure on such a high level that my parents and I were just like, ‘Hey, look. This school is 40 minutes away from my two sisters at Notre Dame and it just looked like a great place to go to.' I think it’s going to be pretty cool having another Mabrey on the boys side out there. The girls have always taken over there so things could be pretty cool having a boy out there for once.”

Ryan says he’s grateful to have family so close to him during this next chapter and plans on seeing his older sisters as much as he can.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Sports

Another Mabrey in Michiana: Ryan Mabrey transfers to La Lumiere

Updated: 8 hours ago
Ryan, the youngest Mabrey sibling, is transferring to La Lumiere and will join the Lakers nationally ranked basketball program.

Notre Dame

Former Fighting Irish stars Arike Ogunbowale and Marina Mabrey are thrilled to be teammates again in WNBA

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
For the first time since the 2019 National Championship, Arike Ogunbowale and Marina Mabrey will play on the same court as teammates again.

Sports

Former Fighting Irish stars Arike Ogunbowale and Marina Mabrey are thrilled to be teammates again in WNBA

Updated: 8 hours ago
Former Fighting Irish guards, national champions and best friends Arike Ogunbowale and Marina Mabrey are back playing together again in the WNBA for the Dallas Wings. Mabrey was traded from Los Angeles to Dallas this off-season and the sisterhood is back on.

Latest News

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: 19 hours ago
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

High School

NorthWood girls basketball team receives state championship rings

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Five months after winning the state championship, the NorthWood girls basketball team received their state championship rings.

Sports

NorthWood girls basketball team receives state championship rings

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT
Nearly five months after winning the program’s second state championship, the NorthWood girls basketball team received their state championship rings. The players say it still doesn’t feel real.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

High School

Kayla Leady leads the way for Penn girls soccer

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Leady was named a team captain for her senior soccer season at Penn High School.