Another Mabrey in Michiana: Ryan Mabrey transfers to La Lumiere

LA PORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - There will be a third Mabrey in Michiana this fall.

Ryan, the youngest Mabrey sibling, is transferring to La Lumiere and will join the Lakers nationally ranked basketball program.

His older sister, Dara, plays for the Notre Dame women’s basketball team, where his oldest sister, Michaela, is an assistant coach. Meanwhile, Marina is busy getting buckets in the WNBA.

Ryan will be a junior this year so he has two years of high school basketball with him.

Obviously, having his older sisters Michaela and Dara so close by is a plus, but Ryan is fired up for the competition he will get to face at La Lumiere.

“To go to a bigger school where I will get more experience and more exposure on such a high level that my parents and I were just like, ‘Hey, look. This school is 40 minutes away from my two sisters at Notre Dame and it just looked like a great place to go to.' I think it’s going to be pretty cool having another Mabrey on the boys side out there. The girls have always taken over there so things could be pretty cool having a boy out there for once.”

Ryan says he’s grateful to have family so close to him during this next chapter and plans on seeing his older sisters as much as he can.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.