Wednesday’s Child: Pre-teen searching for new family

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The past few months have given us a good excuse to be outside. To take in the fresh air and enjoy nature. It’s what 12 year old Landon loves to do.

He’s an Indiana foster child available for adoption.

Landon is fascinated by animals, birds and insects. He recently snagged a specimen for his bug collection kit.

“I found a dragonfly,” said Landon as he held up the collection container. “Prepare to be amazed at what you’re going to see.”

Insects aren’t the only thing Landon is looking for. Landon is looking for a forever family. He says being stuck in foster care is “hard.”

His future family should know a few things about him.

“I am not a huge fan of wasps. I am not a huge fan of dogs,” explained Landon. “I like toads. I like cats and I play video games.”

He wants to be a YouTuber when he grows up, but he has a backup plan.

“If it doesn’t go as smooth as I want it, I’ll be a cat trainer,” Landon said confidently.

He’s getting a lot of practice with the cats at his foster home. One of them belongs to Landon and will be adopted right along with his owner.

Landon also knows a lot about birds. His favorite is the Killdeer.

“They are very fascinating creatures. They actually act like they are injured if you get near its nest,” said Landon. “I’m very interested in them.”

If you are interested in meeting Landon, click here for Indiana’s Adoption Program.

