Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Pre-teen searching for new family

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The past few months have given us a good excuse to be outside. To take in the fresh air and enjoy nature. It’s what 12 year old Landon loves to do.

He’s an Indiana foster child available for adoption.

Landon is fascinated by animals, birds and insects. He recently snagged a specimen for his bug collection kit.

“I found a dragonfly,” said Landon as he held up the collection container. “Prepare to be amazed at what you’re going to see.”

Insects aren’t the only thing Landon is looking for. Landon is looking for a forever family. He says being stuck in foster care is “hard.”

His future family should know a few things about him.

“I am not a huge fan of wasps. I am not a huge fan of dogs,” explained Landon. “I like toads. I like cats and I play video games.”

He wants to be a YouTuber when he grows up, but he has a backup plan.

“If it doesn’t go as smooth as I want it, I’ll be a cat trainer,” Landon said confidently.

He’s getting a lot of practice with the cats at his foster home. One of them belongs to Landon and will be adopted right along with his owner.

Landon also knows a lot about birds. His favorite is the Killdeer.

“They are very fascinating creatures. They actually act like they are injured if you get near its nest,” said Landon. “I’m very interested in them.”

If you are interested in meeting Landon, click here for Indiana’s Adoption Program.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

La Lumiere School announces outdoor in-person classes for the fall semester

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
La Lumiere School using their 190-acre property to space out students outdoors.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Pre-teen searching for new family

Updated: 15 hours ago
Wednesday’s Child: Pre-teen searching for new family

Parent's Playbook

GALLERY: South Bend schools reopening plan

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT

Parent's Playbook

Parent’s Playbook: Taking a look at Elkhart Community Schools’ plan for re-entry

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT
|
By Zach Horner
We’re taking a deep-dive into the plan in place for Elkhart Community Schools as they look to start the 2020-2021 school year on August 13th.

Latest News

Homelessness

Community members urge city officials to turn vacant Salvation Army building into housing for homeless

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Community members are calling on the City of South Bend to turn it’s old Salvation Army building into permanent housing for the homeless.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Teen wants to belong to a family

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT
When parental rights are terminated and no extended family members are able to help, foster children need parents who are willing to adopt them. Kids like 14-year-old Kambri, who just wants to belong to a new family and a new environment.

News

Wednesday’s Child: Teen wants to belong to a family

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Kids like 14-year-old Kambri, who just wants to belong to a new family and a new environment.

News

Food Bank of Northern Indiana hosting food distributions this week

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting a few food distributions Monday, July 6 through Friday, July 10.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday's Child: Meet Avery in isolation

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Kids like 11-year-Avery. He’s a boy who knows all about isolation and physical distancing. He’s spent most of his life avoiding public spaces due to a compromised immune system.

Community

Benton Harbor Farmers Market set to open Wednesday

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Berrien County Health Department says the Benton Harbor Farmers Market will open for the season Wednesday.