UPDATE: One dead after three-vehicle crash on bypass

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A sad update to a three-vehicle crash yesterday on the US 31/US 20 bypass.

We're learning one of the passengers has died.

The crash involved a semi, a pickup truck and a sports car in the northbound lanes near the South Bend airport exit.

Officials say the semi collided with the pickup truck, causing it to spin into the right lane where it hit the sports car.

Both of those vehicles ended up in a ditch.

The front seat passenger in the pickup, identified as 26-year-old Brandon Perez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup and child in the back seat were taken to the hospital along with the driver of the sports car.

The St. Joseph County FACT team is handling the investigation.

