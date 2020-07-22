Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: Boy missing out of East Chicago

Kannon Ellis, Silver Alert out of East Chicago
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing one-year-old boy out of East Chicago.

Kannon Ellis is a black male, 2 feet 3 inches, 18 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Kannon was last seen wearing a red Champion hooded sweater and jeans.

Kannon is believed to be in the company of his mother, Caneesha Ellis and Jennifer Teniente.

Caneesha is a 17-year-old black female, 5 feet 3 inches, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jennifer is a 17 year-old-white female, 5 feet 3 inches, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kannon is missing from East Chicago, Indiana and was last seen on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 12:16 pm.

Kannon is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on Kannon Ellis, contact the East Chicago Police Department at 219-391-8796 or 911.

