Pick your own bouquet at Field to Vase

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Field to Vase in New Carlisle is open for the season and blooming with plenty of flowers to brighten your home.

The U-pick flower farm reopened a few weeks ago with an even larger variety of flowers to choose from.

This year, an entire sunflower field will be available for U-pick in just a few weeks.

Buckets and scissors are disinfected after every use, and physical distancing is encouraged.

"I think it's neat to create your own bouquet because before this, I had never done it and I always just went to the store," said co-owner Melissa Ripley. "It's cooler when you can pick your own colors and your own varieties. It makes it more special."

Field to Vase is located at 55923 Tulip Road in New Carlisle, and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Flower prices range from 25 cents to $2 per stem, and pre-cut bouquets are available for purchase too.

